How to watch, follow Players Era Festival basketball: Game times, TV channel, schedule
One of the best college basketball tournaments of the season takes place Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas.
The inaugural Players Era Festival tips off Tuesday afternoon at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with a matchup between No. 21 Creighton and San Diego State.
In one of the most-anticipated nonconference matchups of the season, No. 6 Houston Cougars face the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT. The Cougars will face Notre Dame on Wednesday and will likely face either No. 20 Texas A&M or No. 21 Creighton on Saturday.
The Players Era Festival features a group-play format over the first two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), followed by four seeded games on Saturday. Here's the full schedule (all times CT):
Tuesday, Nov. 26
TV channel: Every game can be watched on TBS and streamed live on Max
Power Group
- San Diego State vs. Creighton, 1 p.m.
- Oregon vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Impact Group
- Houston vs. Alabama, 7 p.m.
- Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
TV channel: Every game can be watched on TBS and streamed live on Max
Power Group
- Oregon vs. San Diego State, 3 p.m.
- Texas A&M vs. Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
Impact Group
- Rutgers vs. Alabama, 9 p.m.
- Notre Dame vs. Houston, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
TV channel: Every game can be watched on TNT or truTV, and streamed live on Max
Impact 4 seed vs. Power 4 seed (7th Place Game), 12 p.m.
Impact 3 seed vs. Power 3 seed (5th Place Game), 2:30 p.m.
Impact 2 seed vs. Power 2 seed (3rd Place Game), 6 p.m.
Impact 1 seed vs. Power 1 seed (1st Place Game), 8:30 p.m.