How to watch Houston-Colorado basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Houston is not wanting to become the first Big 12 Conference victim of Colorado this season.
The Cougars, who are tied with Arizona atop the league and are ranked No. 5 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches' rankings, travel to face a Buffaloes squad that is still searching for their first Big 12 victory.
Houston (18-4, 10-1) comes in having won 14 of its last 15 ballgames, the latest a 72-63 triumph against Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Cougars are ranked in the top 10 nationally in several categories, including first in scoring defense (56.9 per game), fourth in field goal percentage defense (.374), fourth in turnovers per game (9.2) and eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (.393).
On the flip side, Colorado (9-13, 0-11) comes in having lost its last 11 games, all conference games. The Buffs’ latest loss was on Wednesday, falling 72-59 at Utah.
Senior guard Julian Hammond III leads the Buffs in scoring with 13.3 points per game. Andrej Jakimovski, a graduate forward, is also averaging double figures, at exactly 10 points per game.
Houston is still expected to be without junior guard Emanuel Sharp, who sat out Tuesday’s win with a right ankle injury. But fellow guards LJ Cryer, Milos Uzan and Terrance Arceneaux combined to score 45 points against Oklahoma State.
Saturday’s game begins a run of three of the next four games away from the Fertitta Center for the Cougars. They do return home Monday to take on Baylor before traveling to take on Arizona and Arizona State
Houston at Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston (18-4, 10-1) at Colorado (9-13, 0-11) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 3 p.m. CST | Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: CU Events Center | Boulder, Colorado
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 93.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 79, Colorado 57
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 199 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App