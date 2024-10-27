How to watch Houston vs. Texas A&M basketball: TV channel, live stream
The Houston men's basketball team unofficially tips off its 2024-25 season on Sunday with an exhibition game against Texas A&M that doesn't count in the record books, but promises to give coach Kelvin Sampson valuable information on where his highly-touted team stands.
Ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, the Cougars return four starters from a team that went 32-5, won the Big 12 Conference and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Fifth-year senior guard LJ Cryer has been recognized as one of the top players in the country by a variety of publications. Cryer came in at No. 16 in CBS Sports' "Top 100 and 1" best players in the country, and ESPN's Jay Bilas named him to his preseason All-America team (fourth team).
Texas A&M is ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, matching their highest preseason ranking in program history. The Aggies return seven of their top eight scorers from last season, led by two-time first-team All-SEC selection Wade Taylor IV.
The exhibition game benefits the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund, which assists those who were affected by the hurricane. Here are details on how to watch and follow the game:
Texas A&M at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Texas A&M at Houston in a preseason men's basketball exhibition game
When: 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET | Sunday, October 27
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Texas A&M live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston Cougars On SI for live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis throughout Sunday's matchup