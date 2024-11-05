How to watch Iowa State basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State: TV channel, live stream, prediction
Led by guards Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, the Iowa State Cyclones enter the 2024-25 college basketball season as one of the top teams in the country.
Ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, the Cyclones are one of five Big 12 men's basketball teams ranked in the top 10. No. 1 Kansas, No. 4 Houston, No. 8 Baylor and No. 10 Arizona are the others.
Iowa State went 29-8 last season, including a perfect 18-0 at home. The Cyclones were one of the best defensive teams in the nation, averaging 10.3 steals per game.
The Cyclones open their 2024-25 season Monday night vs. Mississippi Valley State, a team that went 1-30 last season and 0-22 on the road.
Here are details on how to watch and stream Iowa State's 2024-25 men's basketball season opener:
Mississippi Valley State at Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: Mississippi Valley State at No. 5 Iowa State in a nonconference men's basketball game
When: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET | Monday, November 4
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Mississippi Valley State-Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 97, Mississippi Valley State 51
Updated Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 45.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook