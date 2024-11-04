Houston Cougars On SI

How to watch No. 4 Houston basketball vs. Jackson State: TV channel, live stream, prediction

The Cougars enter the 2024-25 college basketball season as one of the favorites to win the national championship

The Houston Cougars and head coach Kelvin Sampson tip off their 2024-25 season Monday night vs. Jackson State.
Houston men's basketball fans are in for a treat this season.

Head coach Kelvin Sampson returns arguably his most experienced and talented team, led by fifth-year seniors LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts. The fourth-ranked Cougars are one of the 2025 national championship betting favorites with 10-1 odds to win the title.

Guard Emanuel Sharp and forward Joseph Tugler return for Houston, and Sampson added guard Milos Uzan through the transfer portal. Guard Terrance Arceneaux is also back, and healthy, after tearing his ACL early last season.

Sampson went with a starting lineup of Cryer, Roberts, Sharp, Uzan and Tugler in their exhibition victory over Texas A&M last week. Senior forward Ja'Vier Francis, who did not play in the exhibition, has been cleared to play in Houston's season opener.

Houston's road to the Final Four starts Monday night with a home game against Jackson State. The Cougars are 35.5-point favorites.

Here are details on how to watch and stream Houston's 2024-25 season opener vs. Jackson State:

Jackson State at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: Jackson State at No. 4 Houston in a nonconference men's basketball game

When: 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET | Monday, November 4

Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Jackson State-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Houston 94, Jackson State 58

Updated Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 35.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Houston On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

