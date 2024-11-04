How to watch No. 4 Houston basketball vs. Jackson State: TV channel, live stream, prediction
Houston men's basketball fans are in for a treat this season.
Head coach Kelvin Sampson returns arguably his most experienced and talented team, led by fifth-year seniors LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts. The fourth-ranked Cougars are one of the 2025 national championship betting favorites with 10-1 odds to win the title.
Guard Emanuel Sharp and forward Joseph Tugler return for Houston, and Sampson added guard Milos Uzan through the transfer portal. Guard Terrance Arceneaux is also back, and healthy, after tearing his ACL early last season.
Sampson went with a starting lineup of Cryer, Roberts, Sharp, Uzan and Tugler in their exhibition victory over Texas A&M last week. Senior forward Ja'Vier Francis, who did not play in the exhibition, has been cleared to play in Houston's season opener.
Houston's road to the Final Four starts Monday night with a home game against Jackson State. The Cougars are 35.5-point favorites.
Here are details on how to watch and stream Houston's 2024-25 season opener vs. Jackson State:
Jackson State at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: Jackson State at No. 4 Houston in a nonconference men's basketball game
When: 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET | Monday, November 4
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Jackson State-Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Houston 94, Jackson State 58
Updated Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 35.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup