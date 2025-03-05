How to watch, stream Houston women’s basketball in Big 12 Conference Tournament
It’s been a rough season for the Houston women’s basketball team.
However, the Cougars get an opportunity to have a clean slate as they get set to play in the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament. Houston, the No. 16 seed in the event, takes on No. 9 seed Colorado Wednesday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Houston comes into the conference tournament having won just five games and only one Big 12 game, which was against Oklahoma State in January. Colorado finished .500 in conference play.
On Sunday, the Cougars ended the regular season with a home loss to UCF. Despite that loss, Laila Blair became the program’s second all-time leading scorer, who now has 1,960 points and has started 126 games in her career, also a school record.
The winner of this game advances to take on No. 8 seed Arizona in the second round on Thursday afternoon.
TCU got the No. 1 seed, followed by Baylor, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Those four teams draw byes until Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Other opening-round games Wednesday include No. 12 seed BYU vs. No. 13 UCF at 11 a.m., No. 10 Cincinnati-No. 15 Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. and No. 11 Kansas-No. 14 Texas Tech at 8 p.m.
Here is how to watch and stream Houston’s Big 12 tournament game Wednesday:
Houston vs. Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: No. 16 Houston (5-24, 1-17) vs. No. 9 Colorado (18-11, 9-9) in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament.
When: 1:30 p.m. CST | Wednesday, March 5
Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Mo.
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App