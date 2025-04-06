It will be Houston vs. Florida for the national championship: Tip time, TV info
An unbelievable late rally from Houston on Saturday night now puts the Cougars one win away from the elusive national championship.
The Cougars, after trailing by 14 points in the second half and down six inside of a minute to play, came back to defeat Duke, 70-67, in the national semifinals Saturday night in San Antonio. Now, the Cougars will get to be playing in their first championship game since 1984.
Houston - the No. 1 seed from the Midwest - will take on Florida on Monday night for the national championship at the Alamodome, with tipoff time scheduled for 7:50 p.m., and will be televised on CBS.
Florida, the No. 1 seed from the West, made a second-half rally of its own on Saturday, defeating SEC rival Auburn, 79-73. The Gators will be seeking their first national championship since winning back-to-back titles from 2006-07.
Houston (35-4) has now won 31 out of its past 32 ballgames after starting the season 4-3. With Saturday's win, the Cougars have also currently won 18 straight games.
Now, the Cougars want to cap what has been an unbelievable season with one more win, and it also would be the first title won by Kelvin Sampson in his long coaching career.
NCAA Tournament - National Championship Game
(1) Houston vs. (1) Florida
•. Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
• When: 7:50 p.m. CT
• TV Network: CBS