Jamal Shead playing meaningful minutes for Toronto Raptors
It hasn't taken Jamal Shead long to work his way into the Toronto Raptors rotation.
In four games this season, the former Houston Cougars star is averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 assists in 20.3 minutes per game.
But, to no one's surprise in the greater Houston area, it's his defense that is drawing rave reviews.
In Toronto's season opener against Cleveland last week, Shead picked up Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland in the backcourt. For over 10 seconds, Shead hounded Garland until he gave up the ball to Sam Merrill. Then Shead glued onto Merrill, forcing a desperation 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer.
Watch the sequence:
In Toronto's 127-125 overtime loss to Denver on Monday night, Shead and Davion Mitchell combined to hold Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook to 9-of-27 shooting. The 6-foot-1 Shead also successfully defended 6-foot-8 forward Aaron Gordon in the post, battling for position before drawing a charge.
The 45th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Shead is already showing he should have been selected much higher. His defense, ball handling and passing are NBA ready. If he improves his outside shot, watch out.