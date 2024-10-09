Kelvin Sampson provides injury update on Terrance Arceneaux
Houston Cougars basketball coach Kelvin Sampson recently spoke about guard Terrance Arceneaux's ongoing recovery from an Achilles injury that sidelined him last December. While Arceneaux has made significant progress, Sampson emphasized that he is not yet fully back to his pre-injury form. "We have to watch him, especially at the end of practice," Sampson said, highlighting the need for caution as the young guard works his way back into full competition shape.
Arceneaux was granted a hardship waiver by the NCAA, allowing him three more years of eligibility. This comes after missing the majority of the previous season due to the injury. Arceneaux, one of the top 50 high school recruits two years ago, was a key player for Houston prior to his injury. His explosive athleticism and defensive prowess made him a standout prospect, and the Cougars are eager to see him return to form.
Sampson’s cautious approach signals that the coaching staff is focused on Arceneaux's long-term health. With an Achilles injury being particularly serious for basketball players, managing his workload in practices is crucial to avoid re-aggravation. Though Arceneaux is not fully back to 100%, he is expected to be available when the Cougars open their 2024-25 season against Jackson State on November 4.
Arceneaux’s return will add depth to a strong Houston roster as they look to make another deep postseason run. While fans will be eager to see him back on the court, both Sampson and Arceneaux are prioritizing a careful, steady recovery to ensure that the guard can make a full, impactful return.