Kelvin Sampson says "old school dudes" cringe over NIL in college sports
Houston Cougars basketball coach Kelvin Sampson recently addressed how the NIL era has transformed his recruiting strategy. As the Cougars prepare for their upcoming season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 4, Sampson shed light on the evolving landscape of college basketball and how money has become an undeniable factor in building a team.
"That's how you recruit today," Sampson said candidly at Tuesday's media day. "For old-timers, old school dudes, they cringe when they hear that. But that's part of adjusting and adapting."
In the modern age of college athletics, where athletes can now earn from their NIL, Sampson acknowledges that recruiting has become less about tradition and relationships, and more about securing the financial resources to attract top talent. For coaches like him, it’s a shift that requires both flexibility and pragmatism. Sampson explained that often, recruiting decisions are now driven by financial realities. "Sometimes you have to make a decision on if you can sign a kid based on how much money you have left. And do you want to go and try and get more."
This shift towards a more financially oriented recruiting landscape has put additional pressure on coaches to be adept not only at identifying talent but also at managing resources. Sampson prides himself on roster management, a strength he believes has been key to his success over the years.
Kelvin Sampson's adds financial literacy to NIL approach in Houston
"The thing we've always been good at over the years is, wherever we've been, is roster management," he noted, emphasizing the importance of balance between talent and the financial means to support it.
As the Cougars gear up for the season, Sampson's remarks highlight the challenges of navigating ever-changing world, where financial considerations are central to a team's success. Adaptability and strategic thinking will be crucial for coaches as they manage not only their rosters but the financial dynamics that now underpin college sports.