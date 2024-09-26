Kelvin Sampson says recruiting with private jet access a "necessity" for Houston
As the University of Houston basketball team gears up for another exciting season, anticipation is running high among players and fans alike. With practice set to begin and preseason rankings placing the Cougars in the Top 5, expectations are once again soaring. Head coach Kelvin Sampson is tasked with navigating the challenges that come with maintaining a top-tier program, especially as they prepare to compete in the Big 12 conference.
One of the significant issues Sampson has brought up is the necessity of private jet travel for recruiting. While this might seem like a luxury, for a program aiming to recruit the best talent in the nation, it has become essential. Sampson pointed out that with limited recruiting time, the ability to quickly visit multiple prospects in different states becomes a critical advantage.
"I have to have a private plane. Not because of convenience. It's because of necessity, Sampson told PaperCity Magazine's Chris Baldwin. "These kids are in different states. And if I've only got 2 or 3 days to be out, if I can get to three kids in one day... Most of the schools in the Big 12 have their own planes. I remember I had a plane and a pilot at Oklahoma."
Competing schools in the Big 12 often have private planes, and Sampson believes Houston should do the same to ensure they stay competitive. He argued that relying on donor-provided private jet hours is not sustainable for the level of recruiting Houston needs to maintain its status.
Houston enters season as Big 12's top team with Final Four potential
Sampson’s vision for the program is clear: to continue recruiting the best players across the country. Recently, they landed Isiah Harwell, one of the top 10 recruits in the nation, signaling their growing power in college basketball.
With four returning starters and a top-ranked team, the University of Houston is poised to make another strong run in the upcoming season. Sampson’s focus on high-level recruiting and resource allocation shows his determination to keep the Cougars at the top of the college basketball landscape.