Latest prominent NCAA bracket projections has Houston switching regions
Houston remains on track for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament site by two prominent bracket analysts.
This time, though, instead of heading West, the Cougars are now projected to head up the Midwest Region.
At the moment, Houston is projected to be the top seed in the Midwest Region by both Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS in their latest bracket projections earlier on Tuesday.
In their previous projections last Friday, both Lunardi and Palm had Houston as the No. 1 seed in the West Region. But now, they have Tennessee as the top seed in the West, with Houston being shifted to the Midwest while Auburn and Duke top the South and East regions, respectively.
According to Lunardi’s latest "Bracketology," Houston is projected to match up with No. 16 seed Omaha in an opening-round game at Wichita. The winner of that game takes on the winner of the game between No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Gonzaga.
Alabama is the No. 2 seed, with Wisconsin the No. 3 and Texas A&M at No. 4. The Midwest will have its regional in Indianapolis.
Then in the latest projections from Palm, Houston is slated to take on No. 16 seed Bryant, also in Wichita. That winner takes on the winner of the opening-round game between No. 8 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Gonzaga.
Palm also has Florida as the projected No. 2 seed in the Midwest, followed by Michigan at No. 3 and Missouri at No. 4.
Houston (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) has currently wrapped up the conference’s regular season title for the second straight season. With Monday’s 65-59 home win against Kansas, the Cougars have now won 22 of their last 23 ballgames.
Saturday night, the Cougars wrap up the regular season at Baylor before moving on to the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City. Houston will play a quarterfinal contest at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.