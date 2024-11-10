Live updates, score: No. 4 Houston basketball vs. No. 11 Auburn
The Big 12 took a hit with Baylor's 101-63 loss to Gonzaga on Monday.
With a truncated nonconference schedule this season, the Big 12 has limited opportunities to show the NCAA Tournament committee they're the best Power 4 conference in college basketball.
No. 4 Houston can repair much of that damage by beating No. 11 Auburn on Saturday night.
Follow our live updates and in-game analysis from Houston's matchup with Auburn at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston. The game is now scheduled to tip off just after 9 p.m. CT.
First Half Updates
Auburn 19, Houston 12: 7:36 left: The Tigers go on a run to take a 7-point lead. Chaney Johnson leads all scorers with 7 points off the bench for Auburn.
Houston 10, Auburn 9, 11:44 left: Milos Uzan leads all scorers with 6 points in a defensive slugfest.
Houston 6, Auburn 4: 15:00 left: First team to 30 wins? The two best defensive teams in the nation are flexing their muscles early. Good to see Ja'Vier Francis back in the lineup.
Ja'Vier Francis officially in the starting lineup for Houston tonight.
Pregame Updates
We'll see how many fans show up in the Toyota Center. The capacity is 19,000.