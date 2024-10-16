Milos Uzan shows off his early battle scars at Houston
Milos Uzan had a "Welcome to Houston" moment last week. The Cougars new point guard faced a tough start as he adjusted to Kelvin Sampson’s intense basketball culture.
The 6-foot-4 junior, who transferred from Oklahoma in the offseason, recently underwent surgery for a broken nose. The injury occurred during practice when Uzan collided with teammate Emanuel Sharp while chasing a loose ball in a rebounding drill. He showed off his battle scars during Media Day on Tuesday.
Despite the setback, Uzan expects to return to practice within a week, though he will need to wear a protective mask for the start of the season. This minor delay won’t deter his focus, as he steps into the role vacated by former All-America point guard Jamal Shead, who was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the second round. Uzan's experience and skillset make him a strong candidate to lead the Cougars' offense this season.
During his sophomore season at Oklahoma in 2023-24, Uzan demonstrated his durability and talent as the only player to start all 32 games for the team. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and a team-high 4.3 assists per game. Uzan also delivered standout performances, including a season-high 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in a victory over Providence in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Uzan's arrival at Houston brings excitement and expectations, as he is seen as a key player in maintaining the Cougars' strong basketball tradition. With his versatility and experience, he aims to make a smooth transition and fill the significant gap left by Shead’s departure.