No. 7 Houston vs. Hofstra basketball game time, TV channel, how to watch online
The No. 7 Houston Cougars return to action Friday night after more than a week off.
Houston (2-1) last played on Nov. 13, a 91-45 victory over Louisiana. The Cougars are gearing up for next week's Players Era Festival in Las Vegas where they'll play No. 8 Alabama, Notre Dame and potentially No. 14 Creighton.
Hofstra is not your average mid-major team. The Pride are playing a grueling nonconference schedule that includes Iona, Seton Hall, UMass, Florida State and the Cougars. And they are 4-1 for a reason.
Hofstra is led by a trio of transfer guards who are putting up impressive number. 6-foot-3 Iona transfer Jean Aranguren is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists; 6-foo-3 St. John's transfer Cruz Davis is averaging 14.6 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds; and 6-foot-4 Setion Hall transfer Jaquan Sanders is averaging 14.6 points, 2.8 rebouds and 2.4 assists.
They all let it fly from deep, but Sanders is especially prolific. He's shooting 42.5% from downtown on 8 attempts per game.
The Cougars are led by seniors LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts, who are averaging 12.3 points apiece. The guard matchups will be the difference in this game as Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan will attempt to shut down Hofstra's high-scoring trio.
The Cougars are favored by 28.5 points and ESPN's FPI gives them a 98.6% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's nonconference matchup with Hofstra on Friday night:
Hofstra vs. Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: No. 7 Houston (2-1) vs. Hofstra (4-1) in a nonconference men's basketball game
When: 7 p.m. CT | Friday, November 22
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Hofstra live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Houston 93, Hofstra 71
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 28.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Friday's matchup