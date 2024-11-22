Houston Cougars On SI

No. 7 Houston vs. Hofstra basketball game time, TV channel, how to watch online

The Cougars are gearing up for next week's Players Era Festival

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4).
Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4). / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 7 Houston Cougars return to action Friday night after more than a week off.

Houston (2-1) last played on Nov. 13, a 91-45 victory over Louisiana. The Cougars are gearing up for next week's Players Era Festival in Las Vegas where they'll play No. 8 Alabama, Notre Dame and potentially No. 14 Creighton.

Hofstra is not your average mid-major team. The Pride are playing a grueling nonconference schedule that includes Iona, Seton Hall, UMass, Florida State and the Cougars. And they are 4-1 for a reason.

Hofstra is led by a trio of transfer guards who are putting up impressive number. 6-foot-3 Iona transfer Jean Aranguren is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists; 6-foo-3 St. John's transfer Cruz Davis is averaging 14.6 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds; and 6-foot-4 Setion Hall transfer Jaquan Sanders is averaging 14.6 points, 2.8 rebouds and 2.4 assists.

They all let it fly from deep, but Sanders is especially prolific. He's shooting 42.5% from downtown on 8 attempts per game.

The Cougars are led by seniors LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts, who are averaging 12.3 points apiece. The guard matchups will be the difference in this game as Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan will attempt to shut down Hofstra's high-scoring trio.

The Cougars are favored by 28.5 points and ESPN's FPI gives them a 98.6% chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's nonconference matchup with Hofstra on Friday night:

Hofstra vs. Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: No. 7 Houston (2-1) vs. Hofstra (4-1) in a nonconference men's basketball game

When: 7 p.m. CT | Friday, November 22

Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Houston-Hofstra live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Houston 93, Hofstra 71

Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 28.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Friday's matchup

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Basketball