No movement for Houston basketball in this week’s major college basketball polls
Houston didn’t move at all in the latest major men’s college basketball rankings released earlier on Monday.
The Cougars remained No. 15 in the Associated Press poll, and they were once again ranked No. 12 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. They are one of five Big 12 teams in both polls, joining Iowa State (No. 3 in both), Kansas (No. 7 in both), Cincinnati (No. 17 in both) and Baylor (No. 25 in AP; No. 23 in USA Today).
Houston (8-3) had another week of sweeps on its home court. Last Wednesday, the Cougars rolled past Toledo, 78-49.
Then on Saturday, Houston won its 29th straight game at the Fertitta Center - currently the longest active streak in the nation - with an 87-51 victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. It was also the 100th win for the Cougars in the Fertitta Center, which opened in 2018.
The Cougars will be off for the entire week, and won’t resume action until Dec. 30, when they open Big 12 Conference play at Oklahoma State.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Dec. 23, 2024
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Florida
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. UConn
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas A&M
14. Gonzaga
15. Houston
16. Ole Miss
17. Cincinnati
18. Michigan State
19. Mississippi State
20. San Diego State
21. Purdue
22. UCLA
23. Arkansas
24. Illinois
25. Baylor
Others Receiving Votes: Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John’s 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona St. 13, Utah St. 9, Wisconsin 9, Indiana 8, Texas Tech 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn St. 3.