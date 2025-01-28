Pair of Houston basketball signees selected to play in McDonald's All-American Game
A pair of Houston basketball signees will get to see one another again, this time as McDonald’s All-Americans.
Chris Cenac Jr. and Isiah Harwell were among the 24 players selected to compete at the McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be held April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
How improbable was Houston's comeback win at Kansas
Cenac, a 6-foot-10 senior center at Missouri school Link Academy, will be playing on the West Team while Harwell, who is a 6-5 senior guard at Utah school Wasatch Academy, is on the East Team roster.
They are the first incoming Houston players to be selected McDonald’s High School All-Americans since 2022. In addition, Houston is one of four schools to have multiple signees playing in the game, along with Duke, UConn and Arkansas.
Earlier this month, Cenac faced off against Harwell when their respective teams took part in the Hoophall West showcase in Phoenix, Ariz. Wasatch Academy prevailed against Link Academy, 70-55, with Harwell scoring 19 points and Cenac getting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Cenac and Harwell are part of a dynamic recruiting class brought in by Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, with the Cougars being ranked No. 2 in the country by many services, including ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
Houston's Milos Uzan selected as the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week
Both Cenac and Harwell are also among those named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List for the National High School Player of the Year award.