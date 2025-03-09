Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship tournament field is officially set
Houston already knew before Saturday's regular-season finale at Baylor it was going to be the No. 1 seed at the upcoming Big 12 conference tournament.
Now, the rest of the field is complete and the Cougars know which possible opponent they may be playing in their opening game.
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship begins on Tuesday in Kansas City with four games. Houston, the outright regular-season Big 12 champ, is the No. 1 seed and drew a double bye.
That means the Cougars won't be playing until Thursday, when they have a quarterfinal set for 2 p.m. They will play the winner of Wednesday's second-round game between No. 8 seed West Virginia and the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between No. 9 seed TCU and No. 16 seed Colorado.
Texas Tech got the No. 2 seed after winning Saturday at Arizona State. Arizona, which lost at Kansas on Saturday, is the No. 3 seed while red-hot BYU is the No. 4 seed.
But BYU could potentially face No. 5 Iowa State, which traditionally travels well to Kansas City, in its quarterfinal. The Cyclones face the winner of the first-round game between No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Cincinnati, and then the winner of Wednesday's second-round game takes on BYU.
Should Houston win its quarterfinal, it would face either BYU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State or Cincinnati in Friday's semifinal round, set for 6 p.m. Next Saturday's championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, Texas Tech drew the No. 2 seed. The Red Raiders would face the winner of the second-round game between No. 7 Baylor against the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between No. 10 Kansas State and No. 15 Arizona State.
Arizona is the No. 3 seed and might get a rematch with Kansas, the No. 6 seed. The Jayhawks would have to win their second-round game against the winner of Tuesday's first-round contest between No. 11 Utah and No. 14 UCF.
Houston finished the regular season 19-1 in conference play with 10 straight wins and 23 out of its last 24 after holding off Baylor, 65-61, on Saturday night.