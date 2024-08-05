Houston to face Auburn in basketball showdown at Toyota Center
The University of Houston men's basketball team is set to face Auburn in The Battleground 2k24 on November 9 at Toyota Center. This opening-week matchup promises to be a thrilling contest between two top programs and is the centerpiece of the Cougars' early-season games in Houston.
Additionally, the event features a doubleheader with Rice and Florida State squaring off in the first game. Specific tipoff times and TV broadcast details will be announced later. In the 2025-26 season, Houston will meet Auburn again, this time at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. For now, fans are eagerly awaiting the full nonconference schedule, which includes a notable game against a likely preseason top five Alabama at The Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. This schedule is expected to be released next week.
This matchup at Toyota Center marks the second consecutive season the Cougars, led by 2024 National Coach of the Year Kelvin Sampson, will compete in this venue. Last season, the Cougars secured a 70-66 victory over Texas A&M during The Halal Guys Showcase on December 16, 2023. In that game, guard Emanuel Sharp shined with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and was named the Most Valuable Player. His crucial 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left extended Houston's lead, and he sealed the win with two free throws in the final moments.
Historically, Houston has dominated its series against Auburn, holding a 7-1 lead since their first encounter in the 1961-62 season. The Cougars are on a six-game winning streak against the Tigers, with their only loss coming in a 71-69 overtime game at Sam Houston Coliseum during the Holiday Classic on December 29, 1962. Notably, Houston has a 2-0 record against Auburn at neutral sites. Their most recent neutral-site clash was an 81-64 victory for the Cougars in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 at Legacy Arena on March 18, 2023.
As the Cougars prepare for this highly anticipated game and the rest of their nonconference schedule, they aim to build on their impressive performances and strong coaching under Sampson. The game against Auburn at The Battleground 2k24 will not only test their skills against another ranked opponent, but but also serve as a key indicator of their potential in the upcoming season. All eyes will be watching to be see how Houston fares in this early-season showdown and throughout their challenging schedule.