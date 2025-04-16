Starter from Houston's national runner-up squad plans to return for next season
A starter for Houston’s national runner-up basketball squad is coming back for another shot at a title.
Joseph Tugler, a 6-foot-8 forward who just finished his sophomore season and has received nationwide recognition for his defensive ability, plans to return for his junior season, which was confirmed by the Cougars on social media.
Tugler averaged 5.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the recently completed season. That included a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Cougars’ NCAA Tournament second-round win against Gonzaga.
He also had a total of 77 blocks on the season, four coming in the Cougars’ dramatic comeback win against Duke in the Final Four, sending Houston into the national championship game.
Tugler was named the recipient of the Lefty Driesell Award, given out to the nation’s top defensive player, and was a finalist for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a third-team All-Big 12 selection.
With his intention of returning, Tugler becomes the first regular starter from the national runner-ups to do so. Houston is losing guard LJ Cryer and forward J’Wan Roberts to graduation, while point guard Milos Uzan recently announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.