Tip time, TV network announced for Houston’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game
Houston survived a thriller in the Sweet 16, and the Cougars are now in position to get the opportunity to play for the Final Four.
The Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, will take on the No. 2 seed, Tennessee, on Sunday in Indianapolis for the Midwest Region championship. Tip-off time will be at 1:20 p.m. Central, and the game will be televised on CBS.
Houston broke a tie with 0.8 seconds left on a basket from Milos Uzan as the Cougars defeated Purdue, 62-60, in their Sweet 16 game on Friday. With a win on Sunday, the Cougars can reach their first Final Four since 2021.
They will enter Sunday’s Midwest Region final having won 29 of their last 30 ballgames, coming in at 33-4 after starting the season 4-3.
Can Houston tap into its road mentality for at least one more weekend?
Tennessee is playing in the Elite Eight for the second straight season, though the Volunteers are still seeking their first Final Four appearance. The Vols got past SEC rival Kentucky, 78-65, in their Sweet 16 game on Friday.
The Houston-Tennessee winner will move on to play in the national semifinals in San Antonio on April 5 against the winner of the East Region final on Saturday between Alabama and Duke. Tip time for the Final Four will be released upon the completion of Sunday’s games.
NCAA Tournament Midwest Region - Elite Eight
(1) Houston vs. (2) Tennessee
•. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
•. When: 1:20 p.m. CT Sunday
•. TV Network: CBS