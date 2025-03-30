Tip time, TV network announced for Houston’s NCAA Tournament Final Four game
Houston clinched its seventh trip to the Final Four after a dominating performance against Tennessee in Sunday’s Midwest Region championship game.
Houston downs Tennessee: Live score, updates, highlights from 2025 NCAA Elite 8 game
The Cougars - making their first trip to the Final Four since 2021 - will take on Duke in a rematch of last season’s Sweet 16 game in Dallas. The Blue Devils defeated Houston in a game that was mostly remembered for the ankle injury suffered by the Cougars’ standout point guard at the time, Jamal Shead.
Houston will face Duke at 7:49 p.m. CT at the Alamodome in San Antonio in a game that will be televised by CBS. The first national semifinal pits Florida against Auburn, which will take place at 5:09 p.m. CT.
With Sunday’s 69-50 win against Tennessee, Houston (34-4), has set a new program record for most wins in a single season. The Cougars will enter the Final Four riding a 17-game win streak and, after a 4-3 start, have now won 30 of their last 31 ballgames.
What Kelvin Sampson said was the key for Houston to finally win it all: 'Be fearless'
Duke, which lost to North Carolina State in the Elite Eight last season after beating Houston, entered this season’s NCAA Tournament ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls, with Houston coming in at No. 2 in both. The Blue Devils punched their ticket to the Final Four by beating Alabama this past Saturday in the East Region title game.
Which legendary college basketball TV broadcaster thinks Houston can win it all?
The two national semifinal winners will then face off on Monday, April 7 for the national championship, also in San Antonio.
NCAA Tournament - Final Four
(1) Houston vs. (1) Duke
•. Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)
•. When: 7:49 p.m. CT Saturday
•. TV Network: CBS