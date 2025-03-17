Tip time, TV network announced for Houston's NCAA Tournament first-round game
Houston won't have to wait very long to get started in its opening round game at the NCAA Tournament.
In fact, the Cougars will be one of the early games on Thursday, the first full day of tournament play.
Houston, the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest Region, will face No. 16 seed SIU Edwardsville in a first round game Thursday at Wichita, Kan. That game will tip off at 1 p.m. Central time, the first of four games being played at Intrust Bank Arena.
Also, it will be televised on TBS, which will also televise the game that follows Houston-SIU Edwardsville, No. 9 seed Georgia against No. 8 seed Gonzaga, which will start at approximately 3:35 p.m. Central.
Should Houston win on Thursday, the Cougars will play a second-round game in Wichita on Saturday, but that time and TV network won't be determined until after Thursday's games are played.
NCAA Tournament Midwest Region - First Round
(1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville
• Where: Intrust Bank Arena (Wichita, Kansas)
•. When: 1 p.m. CT Thursday
•. TV Network: TBS