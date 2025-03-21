Tip time, TV network announced for Houston’s NCAA Tournament second-round game
Houston will be playing in prime time when the Cougars hit the court for their NCAA Tournament second-round contest.
The Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, face Gonzaga, the No. 8 seed, on Saturday night in Wichita. That game is set to tip off at 7:40 Central time, and will be televised on TNT.
It will follow the West Region second-round game between Drake and Texas Tech, which tips off the doubleheader at INTRUST Bank Arena at 5:10 p.m. Central.
Houston handily won its opening-round game Thursday afternoon, defeating SIU Edwardsville, 78-40. Likewise, Gonzaga had no issues in its first-round game against No. 9 seed Georgia, prevailing, 89-68.
The Cougars and the Bulldogs also hold the distinction of having the two most active streaks of having a win in the round of 64 in the NCAA tourney.
Gonzaga now has the longest active streak with 16 after Kansas’ streak of 17 straight ended Thursday night with a loss to Arkansas, while Houston is now second with seven straight wins in the round of 64.
NCAA Tournament Midwest Region - Second Round
(1) Houston vs. (8) Gonzaga
•. Where: INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, Kansas)
•. When: 7:40 p.m. CT Saturday
•. TV Network: TNT