Tip time, TV network announced for Houston’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game
Houston will have the late game of the NCAA Midwest Regional doubleheader Friday at Indianapolis.
The Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, face Purdue, the No. 4 seed, at approximately 9:09 Central time, and will be televised on both TBS and truTV. Friday’s opener in Indianapolis, between No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Kentucky, will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. Central.
After handily winning its opening-round NCAA game last Thursday against SIU Edwardsville, Houston held off a late Gonzaga run on Saturday to edge the Bulldogs, 81-76, in the second round. LJ Cryer led four Cougar player in double figures with 30 points.
With the win against Gonzaga, Houston has made six consecutive Sweet 16 appearances, now the longest active streak in the nation, which Gonzaga had held with nine straight before its loss to the Cougars.
Purdue, last season’s national runner-up, defeated High Point in its opening-round game last Thursday and then downed McNeese in the second round on Saturday. The Boilermakers will definitely have the decided advantage in terms of fan support with their campus located approximately an hour from Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Houston-Purdue winner will face the Tennessee-Kentucky winner on Sunday in the Midwest Region championship game. Tip time and network will be released upon the completion of Friday night’s games.
NCAA Tournament Midwest Region - Sweet 16
(1) Houston vs. (4) Purdue
•. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
•. When: 9:09 p.m. CT Friday
•. TV Network: TBS/truTV