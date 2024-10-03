WATCH: Houston Basketball shows off Guy V. Lewis facility renovations before season
The Guy V. Lewis Development Facility at the University of Houston has emerged as a beacon of innovation and dedication, reflecting the university's commitment to both athletic excellence and the holistic development of its student-athletes. The state-of-the-art, three-story facility seamlessly blends modern design with functional amenities tailored to the needs of the basketball programs. This transformation not only redefines the physical space but also strengthens the university's ability to attract top talent and foster a culture of success.
Dubbed the “basketball laboratory,” the facility boasts both a full and half court, a three-story lobby, a sports medicine center equipped with hydrotherapy capabilities, and a support area complete with strength and conditioning equipment. These resources are meticulously arranged to enhance performance, recovery, and overall well-being. The top floor’s layout, featuring offices and a cantilevered viewing deck, provides coaches and staff with a direct view of the courts, fostering seamless integration between training, supervision, and team-building activities.
The forward-thinking approach behind the facility's design is one-of-a-kind. Rather than simply being current, the goal was to anticipate future trends and ensure that the facility remains cutting-edge for years to come. Sampson emphasizes the importance of setting the market rather than being reactive to changes, aligning with the program’s long-term vision of success.
One of the most visually striking aspects of the facility is The Wall of Jordans, a display on the second floor that showcases an array of Air Jordan sneakers. This iconic feature, along with the NBA Draft board displayed throughout the building, serves as a potent symbol of the University of Houston’s dedication to excellence and connection to the broader basketball world. These design elements resonate with both recruits and current players, underscoring the program’s elite status and dedication to hard work.
Additionally, the facility offers unique amenities, such as cutting-edge nap pods, which provide a space for coaches and players to recharge during their demanding schedules. This feature, alongside the rest of the facility’s offerings, creates a second-home environment that fosters both physical and mental rejuvenation.
As head coach Kelvin Sampson remarked, the facility enables players to continually improve their skills year-round. This 53,000-square-foot facility, shared by both the men’s and women’s basketball programs, includes identical amenities, such as practice courts, locker rooms, team lounges, and nutrition centers, ensuring that every athlete has access to the resources necessary to achieve their goals.
“I’ve thought more about rest and time off these last few years than at any point in my career,” Sampson told Paper City Magazine. “That’s one of the reasons why, when we did our remodel, we put a recovery room in there so our kids would always have a place to go and rest."