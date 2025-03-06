What Kelvin Sampson said on Houston women’s basketball coach resigning: 'You hate it'
While Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson was having his Thursday media conference, word broke about the resignation of women’s basketball coach Ronald Hughey.
Hughey announced he was stepping down after spending 11 seasons at the helm of the Cougars. Ironically, he was hired during the same 2014 offseason when Sampson took over the men’s program.
Houston women's basketball coach Ronald Hughey steps down after 11 seasons
But Hughey didn’t find the success that Sampson has had or is currently having with his squad. Hughey had only one 20-win season (2017-18) and just finished his third straight losing season.
He announced his resignation a day after Houston ended a 5-25 season with a loss to Colorado in the opening round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The Cougars also won just one conference game all season, a January home win against Oklahoma State.
Sampson was asked at his media conference about Hughey and here is what the Cougar men’s coach said:
Kelvin Sampson On Former Women’s Basketball Coach Ronald Hughey
“There’s not a better human being on this campus than coach Ron Hughey. Just a upbeat, bubbly, positive, always saw the glass half full kind of guy. And you know, you hate it, but you know, we sign up for this.
“Ron’s a big boy. He, you know, went into this year knowing that something good had to happen, but he’ll bounce back somewhere. He’s a good man; he’s a good basketball man. It just didn’t happen for him here, but I pray that things will work out for him going forward.”