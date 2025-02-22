Where does Houston’s starting 5 rank among basketball's top performing lineups?
Houston’s regular starting five is ranked No. 2 among the top performing lineups in college basketball by one premier analytics website.
The website EvanMiya.com ranks the Cougars second behind only Clemson in a listing of the top performing lineups in college basketball, with the caveat of having more than 200 possessions played during the season.
Kelvin Sampson on Houston's 12th straight road win: 'Unbelievable accomplishment'
Houston’s general starting five of guards LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan, as well as forwards Joseph Tugler and J’Wan Roberts, have played a total of 314 possessions this season.
They are ranked second by Evan Miya with an adjusted efficiency margin of 51.9, taking into account an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 127.6 and an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 75.7.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Utah teams move up after sweeping the Kansas squads
Clemson tops the ratings with an adjusted efficiency margin of 61.2, followed by Houston. The rest of the top five are Duke at third, Purdue fourth and Auburn fifth.
Houston’s starting five also has a team minutes percentage of 19% per Evan Miya.
Also, the Cougars have moved up to the No. 5 team ranking by the website, which uses a pair of metrics to determine a team’s NCAA Tournament seeding: Win Quality and Loss Quality.
Win Quality “measures how good your wins are based on the difficulty of those games,” while Loss Quality “measures how bad your losses are based on the difficulty of those games.”
What Kelvin Sampson said about Iowa State, 'College GameDay' coming to Houston
Houston currently has a win quality total of 7.1 and a loss quality total of -1.6 for an overall resume quality total of 5.6. Auburn is ranked No. 1 with a resume quality of 9.8, followed by Alabama (6.8), Florida (6.1) and Duke (5.9).
The Cougars (22-4, 14-1 Big 12) currently have won 18 of their last 19 ballgames. They will be at home Saturday afternoon to take on Iowa State, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” program originating from the Fertitta Center that morning.