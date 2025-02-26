Where does one college basketball analytics website rank red-hot Houston this week?
Houston kept up its dominance on the basketball court, closing in on an outright Big 12 Conference championship.
The Cougars, coming off Monday night's 69-61 win at Texas Tech, continue to get high praise from one college basketball analytics website, BartTorvik.com. Once again, they top the site’s T-Rankings.
In those latest T-Rankings, Houston remains No. 1 which is based on the team’s BARTHAG ranking, which is now .9820. The BARTHAG is a projected win percentage against an average team on a neutral court, which really comes into play for next month’s NCAA Tournament.
Offensive and defensive efficiency is also factored into the equation, along with points scored and points allowed per possession.
Following Houston in the latest BARTHAG rankings are Duke at No. 2 (.9805), Auburn at No. 3 (.9763), Florida at No. 4 (.9588) and Alabama at No. 5 (.9585). Along with Houston, other Big 12 schools in the top 10 are Texas Tech at No. 7 (.9469) and Arizona at No. 9 (.9446).
Also on the site, Houston has an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 126.5 and an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 89.3.
Another feature on Bart Torvik’s site is that every player in Division I is ranked with a system known as PRPG!, which is a measure of points contributed over a replacement level player that is adjusted for opponent, pace and usage. The measurement is used for conference games only.
Houston guard LJ Cryer moved up from No. 48 in the nation to No. 37 with a PRPG! Of 4.5. Point guard Milos Uzan is ranked No. 45 (4.4), and shooting guard Emanuel Sharp is No. 48 (4.3).
Villanova 6-foot-8 senior Eric Dixon is ranked No. 1 with a PRPG! rating of 6.3 while Creighton 7-1 senior Ryan Kalkbrenner is second (6.2).
Houston (24-4, 16-1) has currently won seven straight games and 20 of its last 21. The Cougars return home for their next two ballgames, taking on Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon and Kansas on Monday night.