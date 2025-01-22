Where to watch Houston-Utah basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
The Houston Cougars are in a familiar spot — all alone in first place in the Big 12.
And they want to stay there.
Houston (14-3, 6-0) has won 10 consecutive games and is looking to make it 11 in a row on Wednesday against Utah. A win over the Utes will keep the Cougars in first place, one game ahead of Arizona and Iowa State.
The Cougars are currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll and, more importantly, No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The NET Rankings are important because the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are projected to be a No. 4 seed in the South Region in the latest 2025 NCAA Tournament predictions from ESPN's Joe Lunardi. But they have a chance to climb much higher if they keep winning conference games. The Big 12 has nine teams ranked in the top 50 of the NET, which means Houston has multiple opportunities to improve on its 0-3 record in Quad 1 games.
A Quad 1 game is a home matchup against a top 30 team in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 team in the NET. Utah is ranked No. 71 in the NET, which means this is a Quad 2 game for Houston.
Utah (11-6, 3-3) has won three consecutive games and is coming off a momentum-building 73-72 overtime victory over rival BYU.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Houston’s matchup against Utah on Wednesday:
Utah at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston (14-3, 6-0) vs. Utah (11-6, 3-3) in a Big 12 Conference college basketball game
When: 3 p.m. CST | Wednesday, Jan. 22
Where: Fertitta Center | Houston, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 94.5% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 72, Utah 55
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App