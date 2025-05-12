Which NBA team might select Houston point guard Milos Uzan?
Milos Uzan, the point guard who helped lead Houston to the national championship game, recently declared his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.
Uzan is currently in Chicago to take part in the NBA Draft Combine, one of 75 players who have been invited. On Monday, also in Chicago, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place.
Though no one knows how the lottery will transpire, one national website has already started speculating on next month’s draft.
The Sporting News has released its version of an NBA mock draft, using pre-lottery odds. That will be revised once the draft lottery selections are unveiled on Monday.
Uzan isn’t projected by The Sporting News to be a lottery pick. In fact, the website’s mock draft has him being picked in the second round as the 37th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons, and Uzan is the only Cougar to be drafted in the first two rounds.
The Sporting News projects the Utah Jazz to win Monday night’s lottery, with the Jazz taking Duke guard/forward Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 selection. Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is projected to go second by the Washington Wizards, while with the third overall selection, the Charlotte Hornets are predicted to take Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe.
Uzan, who played just one season at Houston after transferring from Oklahoma, averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists per game for the Cougars during their Final Four run while shooting 43% from 3-point range. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection.