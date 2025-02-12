With Arizona’s loss to Kansas State, Houston all alone atop the Big 12
On Tuesday night, Houston’s basketball team were spectators but got some great news.
Arizona lost to arguably the hottest team in the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State, with the Wildcats pulling off a 73-70 win in Manhattan. That means the Cougars are now in sole possession of first place in the conference.
Houston (20-4, 12-1), which defeated Baylor at home 76-65 on Monday night, now stands a game ahead of Arizona (17-7, 11-2) in the league standings. The Cougars can potentially go two games up on the Wildcats this weekend, when Houston travels to face Arizona for a Saturday afternoon game at the McKale Center.
In addition, the Cougars have a 2 1/2 game lead on Texas Tech, the only team to beat Houston in league play. The Red Raiders (18-5, 9-3) play Wednesday night at home against Arizona State.
As for Kansas State, the Wildcats (13-11, 7-6) have suddenly won six straight games and have surged into a tie for sixth place along with BYU and Baylor.
In Tuesday’s game, Dug McDaniel led Kansas State with 24 points and came up with five steals. The K-State defense also held Arizona star Caleb Love in check, limiting him to just 6 points, although he nearly pulled off another miracle shot at the buzzer.
However, unlike his shot from beyond mid-court that forced overtime against Iowa State - which resulted in Arizona pulling off the win - Love’s latest desperation heave sailed over the backboard.
And that officially put Houston in the driver's seat for the regular-season conference championship.