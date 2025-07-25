More Than a Mascot: The Shasta Story Every Coog Should Know
When fans chant “Go Coogs!” under the bright lights of TDECU Stadium, they’re not just cheering on a football team; they’re echoing a tradition that spans nearly a century. At the heart of that legacy stands an icon of grace, pride, and power: Shasta, the beloved mascot of the University of Houston.
But Shasta’s story begins long before social media, Big 12 rivalries, or sellout crowds. It begins with a coach, a vision, and a big cat.
A Coach’s Passion Becomes a University Symbol
In 1927, John R. Bender arrived at the University of Houston as a football coach. Having previously led Washington State, where the cougar was the school’s emblem, Bender brought more than playbooks with him. He brought admiration for the animal he believed perfectly captured the spirit of a competitive athletic program.
Bender, struck by the cougar’s combination of strength and agility, began referring to his non-varsity Houston squad as the “Cougars.” The name stuck, resonating with a student body eager to embrace a powerful new identity. And just like that, Houston had found its mascot.
Meet Shasta: Born from a Student Contest
The Cougar became the official mascot, but it wasn’t until 1947 that Shasta—the name we all know today—made her debut.
The campus fraternity Alpha Phi Omega raised money to bring a live cougar to campus. Once acquired, a “Name the Cat” contest was held to give the animal her identity. Student Joe Randol won with the entry “Shasta,” short for “She has to…” as in “She has to have a cage,” “She has to be fed,” and so on. It was catchy, clever, and uniquely Houston.
And thus, Shasta I became the living embodiment of Cougar pride.
A Roaring Presence on Campus
For over four decades—from 1947 to 1989, the University of Houston hosted a series of live cougars, each one named Shasta. These majestic animals were more than mascots; they were campus celebrities. Shasta made appearances at games, parades, pep rallies, and was often seen lounging in her custom habitat on campus.
The final cougar of this era, Shasta V, passed away in 1989. Her death marked the end of live mascots on campus at least for a while.
From Fur to Fabric: The Costumed Era
Following Shasta V’s passing, UH transitioned to a costumed version of Shasta, who continued to bring energy and entertainment to Cougar Nation. With animated sideline antics and fan engagement, the costumed Shasta kept the spirit alive even as the university moved away from housing a live cougar.
A Wild Return: Shasta VI Roars Back
In 2012, after a 23-year absence, the University of Houston reignited tradition by partnering with the Houston Zoo. Enter Shasta VI, an orphaned cougar cub rescued from the wilds of Washington state. Though no longer on campus, Shasta VI became a beloved symbol of resilience and rebirth, living at the zoo under expert care while representing UH at special events.
Shasta VI passed away in 2022, but his legacy paved the way for a new chapter.
A Legacy Continued: Shasta VII and Louie
Today, that legacy thrives through Shasta VII and his companion Louie, two orphaned cubs now residing at the Houston Zoo. Though Louie isn’t an official mascot, the duo brings joy to Cougar fans and serves as living tributes to a long-standing tradition.
Whether pacing in a zoo enclosure, hyping up a crowd in costume, or emblazoned on merchandise across campus, Shasta remains the face of the University of Houston—a symbol of pride, strength, and enduring spirit.
For Cougar Nation, Shasta is more than a mascot. She’s family. And her story, like the team she represents, keeps evolving, with the same heart and roar that started it all.