2025 four-star defensive back Jayden Bradley commits to Houston
Jayden Bradley, a 2025 four-star defensive back, has officially committed to the University of Houston. Standing at 6-2 and 190 pounds, Bradley possesses the ideal size and athleticism to excel as a safety at the collegiate level. He had an impressive junior season at Rock Hill High School in Texas after transferring from Suffolk, Virginia. In his first year in the Dallas area, Bradley recorded 68 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and three pass breakups, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability.
Before making his decision, Bradley narrowed his choices down to Houston and six other schools in early August: Kansas State, Mississippi, Texas Tech, South Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas State. Ultimately, it was Houston’s head coach Willie Fritz and his coaching staff who made the strongest impression on him. "They're building something special in Houston, and I want to be a part of that," Bradley said after committing, highlighting his excitement for the program’s future under Fritz's leadership.
Ranked as the No. 74 safety in the nation and the No. 148 player in Texas, Bradley adds significant talent to Houston’s 2025 recruiting class. He is the third four-star commit and the 20th overall recruit for the Cougars, a significant boost as the program looks to build momentum on the national stage. With Bradley’s commitment, Houston's recruiting class ranking has improved, moving up from 44th nationally.
WATCH: Houston's Donovan Smith 44-yard TD strike to Joseph Manjack IV vs. Oklahoma
In addition to his football talents, Bradley is a standout in track and field, demonstrating his athletic versatility. As a sophomore at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, he posted impressive times in multiple events, including an 11.48 in the 100 meters and a 21-foot long jump. Bradley’s athleticism, combined with his on-field production, makes him a valuable addition to the Cougars and a key piece of their future defensive plans.