3 Keys to the Game for Houston Cougars vs. Rice Owls
With the weekend approaching quickly, the countdown to the Bayou Bucket Classic between the Houston Cougars and Rice Owls has already begun. The Cougars are fresh off a 27-0 rout of Stephen F. Austin, while Rice showed promise in Scott Abell’s debut, upsetting Louisiana 14-12 on the road.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Rice Stadium, located just seven miles from the University of Houston. The Cougars are currently favored by almost two touchdowns, but that line won't mean much to either of these teams with the stakes that are at play. The keys to the game in this year's Bayou Bucket Classic are now more important than ever.
This game isn’t just about city bragging rights, it’s about proving who can dictate the pace of the game. For Houston, the plan is straightforward: sustain drives, stay disciplined on defense, and force the Owls to move away from their run-heavy identity.
Stop the Run at all Costs
You've heard the phrases throughout the years. Things like "We have to stop the run" or "We have to force them into passing situations." Unfortunately, there's a difference between saying it and actually doing it.
To dominate the line of scrimmage against the Owls, the Houston offensive and defensive lines will need to impose their will early on in the rivalry matchup. While the Cougars succeeded in doing this last weekend, only allowing a combined 58 rushing yards, it can be a different story with a team that will do everything in its power to run all over you.
Running Game Comparisons
In last week's games, both Rice and Houston had relative success running the ball. Over 200 yards on the ground is nothing to sneeze at, especially at the Division 1 level.
In the 27-0 shutout vs Stephen F. Austin, it was Dean Connors and Conner Weigman who had the most success on the ground, both with over 40 yards rushing. But the most overlooked performance may have been from DJ Butler, who quietly averaged nearly six yards per carry.
Teams
Rushing Attempts
Yards Gained
Yards Lost
Average Yards/Carry
Houston Cougars
46
209
18
4.2
Rice Owls
55
239
33
3.7
For the Owls, there were two major contributors in the run game: Quinton Jackson and Dealen Alexander. With nearly 200 yards between the two running backs, the Cougars can expect them to carry the brunt of the work in Rice's offense.
Just looking at the graph above, Houston appears to have an edge in how efficiently they were running the ball against the Lumberjacks last weekend.
One key factor in the rushing battle could be negative yardage for the Owls. Rice quarterback Walker Howard was sacked three times in their narrow win over Louisiana, highlighting weaknesses in the offensive line’s pass protection.
Consistency is Key
While it does sound like a cliché, the key to a Cougars' win on Saturday is staying consistent through all four quarters. Emotions in a rivalry game can often run high, which can lead to missed assignments or even blown chances to shift the tide of the game.
Against the Lumberjacks, Houston earned its shutout win by staying the course and sticking with a balanced attack on offense and a defense that limited its mistakes. While it sounds obvious, the Cougars had more success on offense when they were focused on just moving the chains, rather than looking for the big play.
Part of Houston’s balanced attack last weekend came from avoiding the temptation to force plays or being a one-man show. With playmakers like Tanner Koziol and Stephon Johnson on the field, Weigman's focus can be on distributing the ball and letting his teammates make big plays, rather than creating big plays by himself.