3 Keys to the Game for Houston Cougars vs. Rice Owls

Tanner Koziol’s 1st game as a UH Cougar



7 catches for 63 YDs and 1 TD



Koziol is nominated for both the Biletnikoff (best receiver) & Mackey Award (best TE) watchlist this season. Good that he’ll be ok after today, expected to be 1 of the best TEs this yr pic.twitter.com/4KKEJHq2ZX