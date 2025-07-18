A 2025 Season Preview of Houston Cougars
By Haider Abbas
Houston Cougars are ready for a big 2025 season, with experienced coach Willie Fritz taking charge of his second season with the team. There is plenty of excitement around the team after several changes and key transfers. The offense has been strengthened after a disappointing previous season, while the defense also has new recruitments to cover the patches.
Willie Fritz has been a big name in the college football circuit, winning almost everything there is to win. In his more than 32 years as a coach, he has won national championships, conference championships, a New Year’s Six bowl, and even the Mineral Water Bowl. He has also served in different positions over his career, including head coach, coordinator, strength coach, and trainer. “Don’t be afraid to dig a ditch,” he often says.
First Thing First: Defense Wins You Titles
Houston had a pretty decent defense last season, but there were still some holes to be filled. They had only four returning starters and hence, Austin Armstrong was hired as a defensive coordinator to find new options for the defense and start an aggressive and attacking era for the team.
Everything was not good for Houston, as they lost safety A.J. Haulcy and cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to spring transfers. They were the most efficient players in Houston’s defense, combining for nine of the team’s 24 interceptions in 2024.
There is, however, the fresh recruit Eddie Walls III, who had five sacks and 40 quarterback pressures at FIU last season. He will join Brandon Mack II, who was granted an extra year of eligibility and had three sacks last season with Houston. Nose tackle Carlos Allen Jr. is back in the defensive line, while strong safety Kentrell Webb and cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. will return in the secondary.
There were some injury concerns as well, as Corey Platt Jr. tore his Achilles tendon two seasons in a row but has now returned to the team. Even the new transfer Jesus Machado is coming back from a long injury. He had an outstanding 2023 season with Tulane, leading their tackling charts but had to sit out the 2024 season due to a knee injury.
New Additions in the Houston Attacking Arsenal
Houston had one of the worst offensive seasons last year, not just in Houston’s history, but in the tournament as well. They averaged 14 points per game and were ranked 132nd in the FBS. They weren’t good in any of the offensive stats, having 288.1 ypg (128th) in total offense and 152.7 ypg (126th) in passing offense.
Head coach Fritz has been reunited with Slade Nagle, his offensive coordinator during their successful run at Tulane, and has tasked him to improve the offensive structure of the team. Weigman, who himself has been a 5-star recruit, spent the last three seasons at Texas A&M, passing for nearly 2,700 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 career starts at A&M.
UAB’s Amare Thomas and Louisiana’s Harvey Broussard III have also been recruited, adding offensive depth to the squad. They will join Cougars’ main returners Stephon Johnson and Mekhi Mews at wide receiver. Versatile Dean Conners, who spent three years at Rice, can be used in many different roles while splitting time with Re’Shaun Sanford II, the leading returning rusher of Houston.