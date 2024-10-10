Houston's A.J. Haulcy earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Houston football defensive back A.J. Haulcy made a significant impact during the Cougars' 30-19 win over TCU, earning him the prestigious title of Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. This recognition marks a milestone for both Haulcy and the Houston football program, as he became the first Cougar to receive this honor since the team joined the conference.
Haulcy's performance in the game was outstanding, particularly his two interceptions, which played a crucial role in limiting TCU’s offense. He was not only a key figure in the Cougars' defensive backfield but also contributed to holding TCU to under 300 yards of total offense—their lowest in a home game in almost five years. His seven tackles and a pass breakup showcased his versatility and presence on the field, making it difficult for the Horned Frogs to find offensive rhythm. Haulcy’s contributions helped ensure that TCU didn’t convert on a third down until the fourth quarter, a testament to Houston’s defensive dominance in the matchup.
The defensive back's two interceptions also placed him in elite company within the Big 12 conference. He is one of just three players in the conference to record multiple interceptions in a single game this season, and one of only 22 players nationwide to achieve this feat. His standout performance has placed him tied for first in the conference for total interceptions, further underscoring his importance to Houston’s defense.
This honor is only the third Big 12 weekly award for the Houston program. Last season, running back Parker Jenkins won an offensive player of the week award, and wide receiver Matthew Golden received a special teams honor.
Haulcy’s recognition highlights the growing talent in the Houston program, positioning the team as a rising force in the Big 12. His playmaking ability and leadership on defense will be key for the Cougars as they continue their season in pursuit of more conference success.