Ajani Carter's life outside of football helped prepare for his final season
Ajani Carter's journey from football fields to horse barns is a unique and inspiring tale of passion, perseverance, and second chances.
A fifth-year transfer cornerback at Houston, Carter is more than just a football player—he's a cowboy through and through. After spending four seasons at Utah State, the roper took a break from football following the 2022 season, returning home to Houston and dedicating his time to training and riding horses. His love for horses runs deep, with a stable of eight that he cares for diligently, including a U.S. Trotting Association registered stallion, Él Dara.
Carter's break from football wasn’t a sign of giving up. Instead, it was a period of reflection and preparation for his next opportunity. Though initially planning to enroll at Baylor, he ultimately decided to sit out the season, using his available redshirt year. During this time, Carter kept his football dreams alive while also diving deeper into his cowboy lifestyle. From cleaning stalls to competing in horse shows, Carter found peace and purpose away from the gridiron.
“I was riding horses seven-days-a-week,” Carter told the Houston Chronicle after Tuesday's practice. “From daylight to nighttime. If I wasn’t training, I was at the barn riding horses and letting the days go by.”
When the University of Houston came calling, Carter was ready. He joined the Cougars early in the summer and quickly earned a starting cornerback spot alongside fellow transfer Latrell McCutchin. Now, as the Cougars prepare to open their season, Carter is focused, grateful, and excited for his final college season.
After football practice, Carter’s day isn’t over. He heads to his barn to feed and care for his horses—a job that never stops. For Carter, being a cowboy is just as important as being a football player, and he's proud to balance both passions in his life.