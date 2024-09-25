Andre Ware to be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame
A legendary figure in University of Houston football history, will be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame in January 2025. Andre Ware will join an esteemed class that includes former Oilers star Kenny Houston and former Houston Comets coach Van Chancellor. This recognition marks Ware’s continued celebration in his hometown of Houston, where his football career first gained national attention.
Ware, who expressed his gratitude and surprise at the honor, will be the seventh University of Houston legend to enter the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. Previous inductees include sports icons like Hakeem Olajuwon, Carl Lewis, and Clyde Drexler. Ware’s induction adds to his already impressive legacy, which includes membership in both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
“Honored, surprised, blown away and just appreciative of this city,” said Ware. “The names that have gone into this are legendary and to be going in with them, it’s mind-blowing.”
Ware made his mark at the University of Houston. His junior year was historic, as he passed for 4,699 yards and 46 touchdowns, setting 27 NCAA passing records and winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1989.
Ware became the first African American quarterback to win the Heisman and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1990 as the seventh overall pick. His professional career spanned the NFL and CFL, playing for teams like the Lions, Los Angeles Raiders, and Toronto Argonauts.
Since retiring, Ware has remained a prominent voice in football. He’s served as the Houston Texans' radio color commentator since the team’s inception in 2002 and has called college football games for ESPN. Ware's influence on the sport continues to resonate both locally and nationally.