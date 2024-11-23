Baylor at Houston football game time, TV channel, how to watch online
The Houston Cougars (4-6, 3-4) return to the friendly confines of TDECU Stadium on Saturday hoping to recapture the magic from their upset victory over Kansas State earlier this month.
The Cougars will have a tall task as red-hot Baylor (6-4, 4-3) comes to town. The Bears have won four consecutive games and are averaging nearly 46 points during the win streak.
Just five weeks ago the Cougars were 1-4 and looked headed for a last-place finish in the Big 12. But first-year head coach Willie Fritz rallied his team to victories over Utah and Kansas State. Houston stumbled on the road last week at Arizona, but the Cougars are 3-2 at home.
With a season finale at No. 14 BYU looming, Houston needs to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Saturday's Big 12 football matchup between Houston and Baylor:
Houston vs. Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: Houston (4-6, 3-4) vs. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) in a Big 12 college football game
When: 6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 23
Where: TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Baylor live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Our Prediction: Baylor 34, Houston 20
Betting Odds: Baylor is favored by 7.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook