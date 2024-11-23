Houston Cougars On SI

Baylor at Houston football game time, TV channel, how to watch online

The Cougars are 3-2 at home this season

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2).
Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2). / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Cougars (4-6, 3-4) return to the friendly confines of TDECU Stadium on Saturday hoping to recapture the magic from their upset victory over Kansas State earlier this month.

The Cougars will have a tall task as red-hot Baylor (6-4, 4-3) comes to town. The Bears have won four consecutive games and are averaging nearly 46 points during the win streak.

Just five weeks ago the Cougars were 1-4 and looked headed for a last-place finish in the Big 12. But first-year head coach Willie Fritz rallied his team to victories over Utah and Kansas State. Houston stumbled on the road last week at Arizona, but the Cougars are 3-2 at home.

With a season finale at No. 14 BYU looming, Houston needs to win its final two games to become bowl eligible.

Here are details on how to watch and follow Saturday's Big 12 football matchup between Houston and Baylor:

Houston vs. Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: Houston (4-6, 3-4) vs. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) in a Big 12 college football game

When: 6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 23

Where: TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Houston-Baylor live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1

Our Prediction: Baylor 34, Houston 20

Betting Odds: Baylor is favored by 7.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

More Houston & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football