Baylor at Houston predictions, betting odds, TV channel
The Houston Cougars have their backs against the wall.
After last week's discouraging 27-3 loss to Arizona, the Cougars need to win their final two game to reach bowl eligibility. That starts Saturday with a home game against the Baylor Bears.
The Bears are 8.5-point favorites, but there is hope for Houston: The Cougars are 3-2 at home this season and have won two straight at TDECU Stadium.
First-year head coach Willie Fritz had Houston playing as well as any team in the conference heading into last week's loss at Arizona. If he can find a way to resurrect the offense, the Cougars could have a chance to stay with the Bears.
Baylor has won four in a row and is averaging nearly 46 points during the win streak. Houston's defense will have its hands full trying to contain quarterback Sawyer Robertson and running back Bryson Washington — but they've had success slowing down explosive offenses before.
In Houston's 30-19 win over TCU on Oct. 4, the Cougars held the Horned Frogs to 299 yards of total offense — 140 below their season average.
Here are the latest predictions, betting odds and TV channel details for Saturday's Big 12 football matchup between Houston and Baylor:
Baylor at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: Houston (4-6, 3-4) vs. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) in a Big 12 college football game
When: 6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 23
Where: TDECU Stadium | Houston, Texas
TV Channel: FS1
Our Prediction: Baylor 34, Houston 20
Betting Odds: Baylor is favored by 8.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook