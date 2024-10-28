Betting odds: Houston huge underdogs vs. Kansas State in Big 12 football matchup
The Houston Cougars are riding high after a thrilling, last-second 17-14 upset of Utah on Saturday.
The oddsmakers, however, are not impressed.
Houston enters this week's Big 12 matchup vs. Kansas State as 12.5-point home underdogs. The Wildcats come into the game 7-1 and ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 poll. They held off rival Kansas 29-27 on Saturday to remain in contention for a spot in the Big12 championship game.
Houston (3-5, 2-3) is hoping to equal last season's win total and creep closer to bowl eligibility in head coach Willie Fritz's first season. It's unlikely they will be favored in any remaining game this season, but that's just fine with Fritz.
The Cougars were 4.5-point underdogs to Utah, and scrapped and clawed their way to the upset. Houston's run defense continues to be a bright spot. The Cougars allowed just 90 yards vs. Utah and are giving up just 138.8 yards per game in five Big 12 games, the sixth-best mark in the conference.
"There was a whole bunch of ups and downs in the game," said Fritz after the Utah win. "There was a couple of opportunities for us to score on fourth and goal from the one and we didn't get it done. A lot of guys would cave in during that time, but we found a way to win."
Here are the latest betting odds for the Kansas State at Houston Big 12 football matchup this weekend:
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas State at Houston Betting Odds
Moneyline: Houston +430, Kansas State -580
Spread: Kansas State -12.5 (-118)
Over/Under: 46.5
Kickoff time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX