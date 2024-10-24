Big 12 betting odds: Utah at Houston over/under drops again
After being held to two touchdowns in their 42-14 loss to Kansas last week, the Houston Cougars (2-5) are hoping to rediscover the offense that produced 30-point performances in their two victories this season.
Houston coach Willie Fritz said quarterback Zeon Chriss will be available on Saturday vs. Utah. Chriss was electric in Houston's 30-19 win over TCU, but only played two series vs. Kansas before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.
Houston's other quarterback, senior Donovan Smith, has struggled to move the ball - and protect it - this season. He has thrown just four touchdown passes and eight interceptions and has taken the bulk of the snaps for an offense that is averaging just 13.7 points per game - the worst mark in Power 4 college football.
Utah (4-3) has been equally as inept on offense since losing seventh-year senior QB Cam Rising to an injury. The Utes are riding a three-game losing streak and averaged just 12.0 points in those losses. True freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson has thrown seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions, and the Utes' offense has consistently stalled in the red zone.
Things have been so bad for Utah that offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig stepped down on Sunday. Interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian will call the plays for Utah on Saturday.
It's not surprising that the oddsmakers expect the Houston-Utah game to be the lowest scoring game in the country this weekend.
Utah is favored by 3.5 points and the latest over/under is 36.5 - the lowest over\under in the country this weekend.
Here are the latest betting odds for the Utah at Houston Big 12 football matchup on Oct. 26:
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah at Houston Betting Odds
Game Time: Saturday, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)
Moneyline: Utah -160, Houston +132
Spread: Utah -3.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 36.5