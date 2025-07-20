Big 12 Media Days Kick Off with a Promising Speech by Commissioner Brett Yormark
The Big 12 Media Days kicked off on Tuesday, with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark opening the event with a statement about the conference’s future. He reiterated how the conference is going to get better and how they will push to become a fixture of national interest. It also marked his third anniversary in the Big 12 commissioner’s office.
"I feel better about our position than ever before," Yormark said.
The last few years of college football have been tumultuous, with many ups and downs for the conferences as well as the teams. Yormark shared his vision for keeping the conference ahead of the curve.
Over the past couple of years, the format of the College Football Playoff has been one of the most frustrating points in the college football landscape. The teams especially affected by this playoff system were those from conferences other than the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten.
The Big 12 proposed the 5-11 format in partnership with the ACC, and Yormark says it’s the best way forward—especially with the expansion of the CFP to sixteen teams now seemingly inevitable.
"We do not need a professional model because we are not the NFL," he said. "We are college football, and we must act like it."
After Yormark’s opening statement, media questions followed. He was asked about the CFP selection committee including only one representative from the Big 12, to which he responded, "They are doing a full audit of the selection process."
According to Yormark, the new 5-11 model for the CFP emphasizes "earn[ing] it on the field." Under this format, the five highest-ranked conference champions will earn automatic qualification, while the remaining eleven teams will receive at-large berths.
"It may not be the best solution today for the Big 12," he said. "But long term, knowing the progress we're making, the investments we're making—it's the right format for us."
"Over time, there will be a couple of schools that will emerge [as consistent CFP contenders] in the next few years. But the first step is parity."
"I believe we will be the deepest football conference in America," he added.
The 2025 Bob Bowlsby Award winners were also named during the commissioner’s opening speech, including BYU track & field’s Meghan Hunter.
Big 12 Media Days will continue through Wednesday, leading up to the start of the 2025–26 college football season."I love the direction of this conference," Yormark said.