BYU vs. Houston Big 12 football finale: Live updates, score
The race for the final berth in the Big 12 football championship is coming down to the final game on the final day of the regular season.
As of 8:15 p.m. MST, No. 19 BYU is still alive for a berth in the conference title game. The Cougars need to beat Houston and hope Iowa State loses to Kansas State. If that happens, BYU will play Arizona State in Arlington, Texas, next week. The Sun Devils have already clinched a berth.
BYU enters Saturday night's matchup with Houston as 11.5-point favorites.
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights from the final game of the regular season in the Big 12:
Second Quarter Live Updates
BYU touchdown: Sione I Moa scores on a 6-yard touchdown run to give BYU a 14-10 lead with 7:55 left in the second quarter.
BYU eliminated: Iowa State just defeated Kansas State 29-21, which officially eliminates BYU from Big 12 football championship game contention. The result of this game still impacts who gets in, however. If BYU wins, Iowa State will play Arizona State for the championship. If Houston wins, Colorado will play Arizona State next week for the title.
Houston field goal! Jack Martin boots a 26-yard field goal to give Houston a 10-7 lead.
First Quarter Live Updates
BYU touchdown: What just happened. Houston tries an onside kick, BYU's Talan Alfrey scoops it up and runs it back 58 yards for a touchdown. Just like that, it's BYU 7, Houston 7 with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Houston touchdown! The Cougars stun the BYU crowd with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminates in a 3-yard touchdown run by Zeon Chriss. Houston leads BYU 7-0 with 1:47 left in the first quarter. Remember, Houston is the worst-scoring offense in all of Division I college football at 13.6 points per game.
Houston throws interception: Houston gives the ball right back on a trick play turnover of its own. On a reverse pass, Joseph Manjack IV throws the ball right to BYU defensive end Tyler Batty who returns it to the 27-yard line. BYU takes over with 8:57 left in the first quarter and the score still 0-0.
BYU fumbles! On a botched trick play, two BYU players run into each other and the ball pops loose. Houston lineman Carlos Allen recovers the fumble and rumbles (literally) down the right sideline all the way to the BYU 14-yard line.
BYU starts with the ball, knowing they need help to get into the Big 12 championship game. BYU fans will be checking their phones throughout the first quarter, hoping Iowa State loses. The Cyclones are currently leading Kansas State 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Pregame Updates
It is an icy 32 degrees in Provo, Utah.