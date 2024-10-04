Cougars in the NFL: Logan Hall stands out for Bucs in overtime loss to Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall had a standout performance on Thursday night, despite his team's heartbreaking 36-30 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Hall played a key role in Tampa Bay's defensive efforts, recording two tackles and two sacks. His second sack of the game was particularly impressive, as he completely overwhelmed Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, bringing him down for the third time in two games. Hall’s strong showing highlights his development as a pass-rusher and his increasing impact on the Buccaneers' defense.
Despite Hall's monster game, the Buccaneers struggled to contain Kirk Cousins, who had a career night. Cousins threw for 509 yards, marking the first time he had crossed the 500-yard threshold in his career. This performance also broke his personal best of 460 yards, set two years ago. Cousins set a new Falcons record for the most passing yards in a single game, surpassing the previous mark of 503 yards, which was set by Matt Ryan in 2016 against the Carolina Panthers. Cousins' efforts helped lead Atlanta to victory, overshadowing the Buccaneers’ defensive highlights, including Hall’s sacks.
With the loss, Tampa Bay moves to 2-2 on the season, while the Falcons improve their record in the highly competitive NFC South. Although the Buccaneers missed the opportunity to secure a road victory, Logan Hall’s continued growth as a playmaker provides hope for the future, as he has now tallied three sacks over the past two games. Hall’s performance will be key as Tampa Bay looks to rebound and stay in playoff contention.