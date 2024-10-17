Cougars in the NFL: Tank Dell and Marcus Jones square off in Foxborough
The AFC showdown between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans was more than just a competitive football game. It highlighted the talents of two University of Houston alumni, Tank Dell of the Texans and Marcus Jones of the Patriots. After the Texans secured a 41-21 victory, the two former Cougar teammates shared a special moment, swapping jerseys as a symbol of their bond and mutual respect. Despite the postgame camaraderie, both players were fierce competitors on the field.
Tank Dell had a standout performance, catching his first touchdown pass of the season. He also led all receivers with seven receptions, racking up 57 yards. His efforts were a key part of Houston's offensive success, showcasing his ability to make plays and be a reliable target for his quarterback. Dell's touchdown marked a milestone in his season, and his overall performance reinforced his growing reputation as a dynamic receiver.
On the other side, Marcus Jones had an impressive game for the Patriots, especially in his coverage against Dell. Jones made a significant impact defensively with one pass breakup and an interception, which he returned from the end zone to the 35-yard line—the longest interception return of the game. He also recorded three tackles during his 30 defensive snaps, displaying his versatility and knack for making big plays.
This game was just one example of the University of Houston’s growing presence in the NFL. Along with Dell and Jones, former Cougar defensive linemen Logan Hall of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Payton Turner of the New Orleans Saints also faced off during the weekend. These matchups continue to demonstrate the strong impact of UH alumni across the league, highlighting the school's ability to produce NFL-caliber talent.