Could 2025 Be Finally the Year of Conner Weigman?
Conner Weigman is finally back to his physical best after spending the last three seasons marred by injuries. He is back to his 2022 playing weight and is optimistic about his new start with the Cougars. He is, however, not new to the team’s philosophy, as his father, Chad Weigman, was a Houston graduate, and the pair used to attend Houston games.
Weigman, once a five-star recruit, never reached his full potential due to multiple injuries over the past three years. In 2023, he played just three matches but worked hard to earn a starting place at the beginning of 2024. Yet another shoulder injury, however, lost him the starting spot to Marcel Reed. He eventually entered the transfer portal and decided to come back home to Houston in 2025.
It was Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, with all 16 teams having their representation there. Though Weigman wasn’t present, he was a hot topic of conversation pretty much the entire time. Houston head coach Willie Fritz was present during the media talks and expressed his huge expectations for the quarterback’s upcoming season.
"He's been outstanding," Fritz stated. "Conner is from Houston, five-star, played high school ball there, and had a little bit of an up-and-down career at Texas A&M. Some of that is changing what they were doing with coaches and those kinds of different things. He also got hurt. He probably wasn’t full speed until maybe February after he got to our place in January.”
The 2025 season with the Cougars will be a huge opportunity for Weigman to push the reset button on his career. Fritz was also optimistic about Weigman’s future and how he will perform for the Cougars. “I think he can be a top quarterback in the Big 12,” Fritz said inside Ford Center. “I think Conner is really excited for this fresh start.”
“He’s been everything I’ve hoped he’d be,” Fritz said. “A great young man, great leadership, abilities. It’s hard to coach a football team when your quarterback is a prima donna. It happened to me one year, many years ago. I made the decision that would never happen to me again.”
Weigman’s new teammates were also excited about his arrival to the team. Johnson, UH’s leading receiver last season, said, “Him coming here will be great for him. Sometimes you just need a reset. This is going to be the best situation for him because we are going to do whatever we can to make sure this is comfortable for him, and he knows we’ve got his back.”
Another teammate, McCutchin, said, “To have a five-star caliber quarterback is something a lot of people don’t understand the value in. I feel like when you get a guy like Conner to come in, it kind of gives you hope in a sense. It definitely jolts your team a little bit to want to get better.”