David Ndukwe still growing into role after transferring to Houston
David Ndukwe’s transition to a starting left tackle role at the University of Houston has been a journey of perseverance and self-growth.
Upon transferring to the Cougars, Ndukwe, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman, initially found himself in the shadow of Patrick Paul, one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in the program’s history. Paul set a high bar, being a three-time all-conference selection who allowed only two sacks in his last two seasons before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. For Ndukwe, this created significant pressure as he sought to step into Paul’s shoes.
“I’ve been struggling with it,” Ndukwe told the Houston Chronicle, reflecting on the challenges of following in Paul’s footsteps. He acknowledged the weight of expectations but also emphasized his desire to carve out his own legacy on the team. With this mindset, Ndukwe has focused on becoming the best version of himself, both on and off the field. He credits much of his growth to the time spent learning from Paul, observing his leadership and work ethic.
Houston linebacker Jamal Morris pays homage to late coach after Bayou Bucket victory
Through the first three games of the 2024 season, Ndukwe has been impressive. His pass-blocking grade of 90.4, according to Pro Football Focus, ranks among the top in the nation, just behind Iowa’s Mason Richman. Ndukwe has yet to allow a sack or pressure in 75 pass-block snaps, showing a consistency that has been crucial for Houston’s offensive line as they prepare to face tougher competition in the Big 12.
While Ndukwe admits the shadow of his predecessor still looms large, his focus is on continuous improvement. Head coach Willie Fritz praised Ndukwe’s progress, noting that while every game is a learning experience for the young tackle, his physical abilities and determination make him a standout.
As Houston heads into conference play against Cincinnati, Ndukwe is poised to step out of that shadow and solidify his role as a key contributor to the Cougars’ success.