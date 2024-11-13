ESPN FPI predicts Houston Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats winner
Houston has been here before.
Despite winning two of their last three games — including a stunning 24-19 upset of heavily-favored Kansas State — the Cougars are underdogs once again.
Heading into Friday's Big 12 road game at Arizona, the Cougars are 1.5-point underdogs. Coming off a bye week, Willie Fritz's squad needs two wins to become bowl eligible, which would be a remarkable turnaround in year one of Fritz's tenure.
FPI Prediction for Houston vs. Arizona
ESPN's updated Football Power Index (FPI), which is "meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season" also thinks the Cougars are going to lose on Friday. The ESPN FPI gives Houston a 42.7% chance to beat Arizona.
Not only does the FPI not like Houston's chances to beat Arizona — it also predicts the Cougars will go winless the rest of the season. Here's a look at how the FPI predicts the remainder of the Cougars' Big 12 games:
- at Arizona - 42.7%
- Baylor - 34.1%
- at BYU - 15.2%
The FPI gives Houston a 2.4% chance of winning out, and a 22.2% chance of getting to six wins.
The Cougars leaned on their stingy defense and opportunistic offense in upset victories over Utah and Kansas State. That's a formula they will try to replicate against Arizona. Houston's defense is currently ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 in yards allowed at just 319 per game.
The Houston at Arizona Big 12 football matchup is scheduled to kick off Friday at 8:15 p.m. MST/9:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on FS1.